The current student movement could topple the US government: Lebanese researcher

"There is no human justification for Israel's crimes against the Palestinian people under the shadow of American support," Obeid wrote in an exclusive article for ILNA.

"The same issue prompted American students to attack their government for its unlimited and endless support for Israel at all levels," she added.

"The first student demonstration demanding an end to injustice in Gaza was held on April 17, 2024 at the famous Columbia University in the United States, and the demonstration spread to other universities until it covered more than 120 universities in the United States. This student movement can send Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, to prison, and after that, the project of building the state of Israel on the remains of the Palestinians will decline from generation to generation," she added.

"Now, the question must be raised thath what actions should the Biden administration take in response to the student protests before reaching the point of no return?" she concluded.

endNewsMessage1