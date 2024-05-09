Russian nuclear maneuvers are a serious challenge to NATO: Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg considered the upcoming Russian nuclear maneuvers a “dangerous challenge to NATO” and an “uncautious step” that Moscow will take, he claimed.

He stressed that NATO does not intend to participate directly in the Ukraine conflict, stressing that the main mission of its alliance at the current stage is to support Ukraine and prevent the conflict from expanding beyond its border.

"President Putin did not trust that we would provide significant assistance to Zelensky, but we confirmed that we would not send forces to Ukraine. Also, Kiev did not ask us to do so, and wants us to continue supplying it with weapons and ammunition," he added.

