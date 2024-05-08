Qatar calls for international action to prevent genocide in Rafah

The Qatari Foreign Ministry condemned in the strongest terms the bombing by Israeli forces that targeted the municipality of Rafah, their invasion of the land crossing, and the threat to displace citizens from shelter and housing centers.

In a statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry called for urgent international action to prevent the city from being invaded and the crime of “genocide” being committed, and to provide full protection for civilians in accordance with international law and international humanitarian law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that forcing civilians to forcibly displace the city, which has become a final refuge for hundreds of thousands of displaced people inside the Gaza Strip, represents a serious violation of international laws, and would double the worsening humanitarian crisis in the besieged Strip.

