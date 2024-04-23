Washington's plan to sanction Israel’s Netzah Yehuda battalion is a symbolic political maneuver: expert

"America has supported Israel at the highest level during the previous decades and especially in recent weeks, and now it seems that it has been criticized from inside and outside," Zargar said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"The issue of banning the Netzah Yehuda battalion, which is considered a military battalion centered on Orthodox Jews, can be examined from different dimensions. Firstly, in the current situation, Israel is looking to start the operation in Rafah in any way possible, and in the meantime, the criticism of the United States regarding this issue and giving the green light to Israel to carry out the operation against Rafah has increased greatly. Now it seems that the United States has been under a lot of pressue for its support of Israel. For this reason, the discussion of human rights violations has come up and America has put sanctions on this battalion in its agenda," he added.

"The second point is that this action by Washington should be considered a symbolic political maneuver. The United States cannot question this whole process and especially Israel's recent actions in Gaza and Rafah, and for this reason, in order not to comprehensively question the nature of Israel's operations in these two regions, including the West Bank, it is using sanctioning a small part of a whole in order to respond to public opinion inside and outside the occupied territories," the expert added.

"In general, it is not a matter of not supporting Israel, but by sanctioning this military battalion, America is trying to say that Washington will pay attention to all human rights issues and does not want to disturb the situation in the occupied territories," he concluded.

