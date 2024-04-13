Expert outlines Israel use of AI in Gaza war

​In an exclusive interview with ILNA, Mehdi Zakerian noted that there are no public documents about the use of artificial intelligence in the Gaza war by Israel.

Ha added that Tel Aviv is trying to test its military projects in the process of the war in Gaza.

Using artificial intelligence, Israel is following up on the discovery of Hamas tunnels, which undoubtedly made mistakes, he continued.

“If there is legal documentation that Israel has used artificial intelligence against civilians, it can basically be considered a war crime,” the expert added.

endNewsMessage1