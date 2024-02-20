Israelis hold anti-Netanyahu protest, call him to quit

According to Palestine's Sama news agency, protesters gathered in front of Netanyahu's residence and shouted slogans demanding he resign and get the Israeli captives back from Gaza as soon as possible.

Israeli police tried to disperse the protesters which led to mild clashes between the two sides.

Over the past couple of weeks, Tel Aviv and occupied Jerusalem have witnessed a number of demonstrations by settlers and the families of Zionist captives held by Palestinian resistance fighters in Gaza.

Israelis are calling on Netanyahu to reach an agreement with Hamas to get the captives back home.

The latest protest comes amid Israeli reports that the regime is backtracking on proposals aimed at bringing an end to the Gaza war and freeing captives in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

Israeli media had reported that the Zionist authorities were trying to thwart an initiative that resulted in the end of last week’s talks in Cairo inconclusively.

As part of a week-long humanitarian ceasefire, brokered by Qatar and Egypt, fighting was paused and humanitarian aid was allowed into Gaza in December. It also saw an exchange of 240 Palestinian abductees with 105 captives, including 81 Israelis and 24 foreigners, in Gaza.

