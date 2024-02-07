Riyadh rejects any relations with Tel Aviv without recognition of State of Palestine

The Saudi Foreign Ministry made the announcement early on Wednesday, according to Al Arabiya, an Arabic news TV channel.

The statement was issued in reaction to the claim made by the White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby that Riyadh and Tel Aviv are keen on continuing normalization of ties.

The statement of the Foreign Ministry of the Arab country stressed that an independent Palestinian state has to be recognized on the 1967 borders.

Saudi Arabia says cessation of aggression against Gaza and exit of all Zionist forces from this region is Riyadh’s condition to resume relations with the regime.

From the outset of the war in Gaza, over 27,000 including thousands of children and women have been killed in Gaza.

