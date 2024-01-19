Israel failed to achieve any goals in Gaza: Ansarullah leader

“The Israeli enemy has failed to achieve its objectives but continues with its crimes,” Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said in a televised speech on Thursday. “Over the past 104 days, it has committed over 2,000 massacres and genocide against the Palestinian people.”

He emphasized that Israeli war on Gaza is a crime, even though the United States and Britain deny it.

The Ansarullah leader criticized international organizations for merely observing what is unfolding in Gaza without taking any concrete action to stop it.

“The interests of the Islamic Ummah lie in standing alongside the Palestinian people against the common enemy. However, some Islamic countries have taken a deceptive strategy towards the people of Palestine,” he added.

He further stated that Arab countries should have broken the siege on the Palestinian people, but US influence has hindered such actions.

Al-Houthi further warned that American and British ships, along with Israeli-linked vessels, will be target of the Yemeni armed forces in the Red Sea.

The Ansarullah leader pointed out that the United States has a dark history of crimes against various nations worldwide.

In particular, Americans are accomplices in Israeli crimes against the Palestinians by providing military, surveillance, intelligence, financial, and political support to the Zionist regime, he said.

