Shell halts all Red Sea shipments amid rising military tensions

Shell said on Tuesday that it had suspended all shipments through the Red Sea after the US and UK launched air strikes on Yemen's Houthis because they attacked commercial vessels linked to the Israeli regime.

US and UK attacks have triggered fears of further escalation in the region, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Last week, Shell decided to halt all crossings in the Red Sea over concerns that a successful attack on its oil tankers could trigger a massive spill in the region and present risks to the safety of crews on the ships, according to the report.

