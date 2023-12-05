Hamas rejects Western reports on alleged rape of Israeli captives

Hamas stated on Monday, a day after UK-based newspaper The Sunday Times published a report alleging sexual violence by Hamas members during and after the October 7 Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

The movement strongly rejected and condemned those allegations, saying that some Western media are following the misleading propaganda campaign by the Zionist regime in spreading lies and unfounded allegations aimed at ruining the image of the resistance front.

Hamas said that the allegations are part of lies spread by the Zionist regime, some of which have already been proven wrong, including beheading children, targeting a music festival in Re'im, and using Gaza-based Shifa Hospital for military purposes.

Hamas also said that the Zionist regime is spreading lies about the resistance movement after the world found about its humane and moral behavior toward the Israeli captives it held, adding that a number of the released captives admitted to having received such behavior despite attempts by the Zionist regime to prevent them from doing so.

The resistance movement, in its statement, called on all media outlets and news agencies not to be trapped by lies and biased propaganda of the occupying regime, and to investigate the information they receive to fulfill their responsibility to tell the truth.

