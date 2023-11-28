End of Gaza war will mark the end of Netanyahu political life: Expert

Israeli captives are considered a wild card for Hamas, Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani told ILNA, adding that Hamas seeks a permanent ceasefire.

In other words, Hamas seeks to determine the course of the war so that this temporary ceasefire becomes a permanent one, he added.

Another issue is that Ham exerts some kind oasf pressure on Netanyahu through Israeli prisoners so that it can attack him from inside and outside, he said, adding that if Netanyahu announces the end of Gaza war, he will mark the end of his political life anyway.

Netanyahu's personal interest in staying in power lies in the continuation of the war in Gaza, he noted.

The expert emphasized that the axis of resistance and especially the Yemenis made Israel understand that the military equations in the region have changed, which has brought heavy costs to Tel Aviv.

