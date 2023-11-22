U.S. seeks to control and reduce Hamas threat to Israel: expert

Speaking to ILNA, Heshmatollah Falahat Pisheh said that the United States is looking to manage the war in Gaza and is trying to end the conflict and prevent it from spreading to other areas.

On the other hand, America seeks to control and reduce the threat posed by Hamas to Israel in the short term, he noted.

“Accordingly, Washington does not want the war to spread to other factions, such as the north of the occupied territories and the border with Lebanon and then Syria, but the Prime Minister of Israel wants to expand the war,” the expert emphasized.

In the current situation, there are many political and security consequences for Israel and Netanyahu, he said, adding that the current situation shows that Joe Biden has played into the hands of Netanyahu.

endNewsMessage1