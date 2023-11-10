New rocket attack hits US Ain Al-Asad base in Iraq

The Iraqi resistance issued a statement, taking responsibility for a rocket attack at the base located in Iraq's western province of Al-Anbar.

There have been no immediate reports of possible damage or casualties.

Ain Al-Asad and other US military bases in Iraq and Syria have repeatedly come under attack from Iraq-based resistance groups in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli regime during its ongoing war on Gaza.

The groups began attacks after the Israeli regime pummeled Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in central Gaza on October 17 with an aerial attack that left hundreds of Palestinians dead, who had taken shelter at the facility.

The groups have said that they will continue their attacks on the US interests in the region as long as the Israeli regime continues its crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.

