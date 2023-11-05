Expert outlines situation in Gaza after Nasrallah speech: Expert

The speech of the Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah was a correct speech with logic and correct arguments, which despite the critical situation in the region, had very important messages for America and the Zionist regime, Mosayeb Naimi told ILNA.

The problem is that if the Zionist regime starts operations in the northern front and enters into a conflict with Lebanon, without a doubt, Lebanon's Hezbollah will also enter into this case and will start a conflict with the Israeli army in the north, he added.

He emphasized that the images that are being broadcast from Gaza to the world have increased the pressure on America and Israel, and public opinions in Arab countries have also protested in this regard.

I believe that a truce will probably be established because if the ceasefire is not implemented, the Palestinian resistance will take radical actions against Tel Aviv, he concluded

