New Appearance of DPR Korea

-DPRK, an Attractive Country

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has a lot of scenic spots including world-famous Mt Kumgang. The air is pure, the water is clear and the people are kind and diligent. It is no wonder that anyone who has ever been to the country call it an attractive country.

But the country’s attractiveness is not limited to this.

Foreign visitors are fascinated by the colourful and beautiful streets and grandiose and unique architectural buildings of Pyongyang, the capital of the country.

Italian and Serbian architects, after touring Pyongyang in 2015, published a book in which they wrote, “Pyongyang is a perfect ‘model city,’” and “The Korean architecture has unique beauty that cannot be seen anywhere else in the world.”

Still, Pyongyang has changed a lot since then.

Just as they mentioned, all streets and buildings have their own unique features: Mirae Scientists Street built on the bank of the Taedong River ensuring formative and artistic quality on a perfect level by dint of various forms and styles; Ryomyong Street which achieved the harmony of the skyscrapers including the 70-storey one with high-rise and low-rise apartment buildings; the recently-built Songhwa Street, a luxury residential quarter in Kyongru-dong on the bank of the Pothong River, and the 10 000 flats built as the first-stage housing construction project in the Hwasong area.

The Tower of the Juche Idea, the Grand People’s Study House, the People’s Palace of Culture and other architectural buildings constructed in the last century are majestic and unique. But the Sci-Tech Complex, the Munsu Water Park, the Rungna People’s Recreation Ground and other structures built in the new century are all the more impressive.

What is more surprising is that the users of all these are none other than ordinary working people. In every country, house prices in the central part of the capital city are exorbitant. It is commonplace that ordinary blue-collar and white-collar workers cannot afford to buy their own houses even if they spend all of their lifelong earnings. But in the DPRK alone, they are the owners of these wonderful houses; the state builds them and provides them to the people free of charge. Currently, in Pyongyang 10 000 flats are being built in the Hwasong area as the second-stage project and a new street is emerging in the Sopho area. A miners’ city is under construction in the Komdok area and a great number of new houses in the rural areas. They will also be provided to the people free of charge.

The Rungna Water Park of the Alpha Mare style in the Rungna People’s Recreation Ground, the Munsu Water Park of Eldorado style, the Mirim Riding Club, the Yangdok Hot Spring Resort and the Masikryong Ski Resort are luxury resorts, the kind of which only rich people can afford to visit in other countries. But they all serve the ordinary people in the DPRK. The Sci-Tech Complex, a unique atom-shaped edifice, is open to anyone who wants to learn new technology, whether they are workers, students or office workers.

Anther irresistible appeal is the extracurricular educational bases like the Mangyongdae Schoolchildren’s Palace.

In the palace, over 5 000 students a day develop their talents in various fields such as science, arts and sports according to their hobbies and aptitudes. Visitors admire the great number of prodigies, but what they find more surprising is that the extracurricular education is free.

There are other extracurricular educational bases including the camps built in the country’s famous scenic spots like Mt Myohyang, Mt Ryongak and Songdowon. Here children go mountaineering or sea-bathing to learn more about nature and gain extensive and useful experiences which are not available at school or at home. Over 210 such wonderful palaces, halls and camps for schoolchildren are scattered across the country, all in prime sites.

How much will it cost to bring up children? It is noteworthy that parents in the DPRK do not know the cost.

This is not all that is attractive. The country has an advanced social system whereby the state takes full responsibility of the people’s livelihood and rank and file workers and farmers directly participate in politics as deputies to the power organs at all levels. It also has world-level national defence capabilities with which to defend reliably the security of the country and the people.

This outstanding reality is a fruition of the leadership of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

General Secretary Kim Jong Un, at the major Party meetings including its Eighth Congress, set forth a plan for further transforming the country in the near future. The ongoing 50 000-flats construction project and the new programme for rural construction are part of the plan. When these are carried out, the DPRK will become a more attractive country.

-Night View of Pyongyang

These are night scenes of Pyongyang, the capital of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The Tower of the Juche Idea (170m), known as the highest stone tower in the world, the Chollima Statue, the decorative illumination along the streets, the lights from the dwelling houses harmonize well, adding much to the beautiful night scenery of the city.

-Great Changes in Rural Areas

True to the Workers’ Party of Korea’s new programme for rural construction, the rural areas in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea are undergoing a sea change. It is an unshakable will and determination of the WPK to make the countryside modern and wealthy in the near future.