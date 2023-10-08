Qatar holds Zionist regime responsible for Gaza tension

In a statement on Saturday, Qatar’s foreign ministry said that the Zionist regime is solely responsible for the ongoing escalation of violence with the Palestinian people.

It called on both sides to exercise utmost restraint and urged the international community to prevent the Zionist regime from using such events as an excuse to launch a disproportionate war against the Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Earlier today, Palestinian resistance fighters have reportedly launched a large-scale operation in the Israeli-occupied territories, including rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.

Resistance rockets landed in Ashkelon, Sderot, Nahal Oz, Tel Aviv, etc., as the occupying forces faced a combined operation by the Palestinian resistance throughout the occupied territories, they said.

Sirens warning of incoming rockets have also blared across the occupied territories after rockets and missiles were fired at the Zionist targets from Gaza.