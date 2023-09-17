Failure of Sana'a-Riyadh negotiations can lead to insecurity of Saudi borders: Expert

Evaluating talks between Ansarollah and Saudi Arabia, Jalal Cheraqi told ILNA that Saudi Arabia does not want and did not want the war in Yemen to continue; because it has not achieved anything in these eight years and wants this current situation to stop.

For this reason, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia went to Oman and is looking to calm down the case of Yemen, he added.

The expert continued that the Americans are also trying to prevent any settlement of this case that will secure the interests of the Yemenis and Ansarullah in order to secure their own interests.

“However, if the aforementioned negotiations do not come to fruition, the Yemenis will undoubtedly make decisions that will lead to the insecurity of Saudi Arabia's borders,” he emphasized.