Israeli regime forces open fire on Eritrean protesters in Tel Aviv

At least 160 people were injured in the violent clashes on Saturday, including 30 Israeli police officers, the Zionist newspaper Jerusalem Post reported. Around 40 people were also arrested.

Clashes erupted outside a venue in southern Tel Aviv that was scheduled to host a conference organized by the Eritrean embassy.

Hundreds of anti-government Eritreans descended on the site to try to prevent the event from taking place.

Sudanese protesters also joined the demonstration, which the Israeli police said was an illegal gathering.

They hurled rocks and wooden planks at Israeli regime officers in riot gear and on horses, who used disproportionate force, including live fire, to disperse the protesters.

“Officers who feared for their lives used live fire against rioters,” Israeli police said in a statement.