Biden-bin Salman meeting won’t lead to normalization with Israel: Expert

Speaking to ILNA, Jalal Sadatian evaluated the future possible meeting between bin Salman and Biden, saying that Biden publicly wants to get Israel's support for the presidential election.

In the meantime, one of the cases that the White House can use to secure its interests is the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, he added.

The expert pointed out that some American sources announced that it is possible that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and the President of the United States will meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit that will be held in India.

He said that according to the current data, the most important focus of the meeting between the two sides will be the normalization of relations between Riyadh and Tel Aviv.

“In the meantime, we should understand that Saudi Arabia and Israel have secret relations with each other in terms of security, but now the Biden team, on the one hand, and the Netanyahu cabinet in Israel, on the other hand, need Saudi relations with Israel to deepen and become public,” the expert added.

I believe that other issues, such as the case of Iran and Yemen, along with regional issues related to Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria, can also be mentioned in the possible meeting between Biden and bin Salman, he emphasized.

“If there is to be any result from the possible meeting between the Saudi crown prince and Biden, it would be the possibility of the strengthening of the secret relationship between Riyadh and Tel Aviv, but the announcement of the normalization of relations between the two by the United States is out of question even until next year,” he pointed out.