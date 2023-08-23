Zionist currency drops to its lowest since 2017

The report said that the devaluation of the Shekel has occurred due to the policies taken by the radical right cabinet of the Zionist regime.

In August Shekel fell to 3.8 against the USD.

Shekel’s devaluation has also reportedly caused increases in the prices of imported products such as cars and electric home appliances.

Analysts believe that the drop in the Zionist currency is a result of concerns about the continued political chaos that followed a controversial cabinet bill for judicial reforms.