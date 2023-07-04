US greenlights Zionist regime’s onslaught on Palestinians

The United States has greenlighted the Zionist regime’s onslaught against Palestinians after the regime carried out a major, deadly raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

A State Department spokesperson said on Monday that Washington supports the Zionist regime’s so-called “right to defend” itself against Palestinian resistance groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which the statement called “terrorist groups”.

“It is imperative to take all possible precautions to prevent the loss of civilian lives,” the spokesperson added, according to AFP.

The remarks came hours after the Zionist regime’s forces targeted the densely populated Jenin refugee camp with air and ground raids, killing at least ten Palestinians and wounding hundreds more.

The Zionist regime’s military also forced hundreds of Palestinian families in Jenin and its refugee camp to leave their homes in preparation for demolishing the houses in order to reach the resistance fighters.

Meanwhile, the regime’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, called the US Tel Aviv’s “irreplaceable and indispensable ally” and vowed to continue the aggression against Jenin.

“For 75 years, the United States has been our irreplaceable and indispensable ally. Irreplaceable and indispensable,” Netanyahu repeated.

The Jenin refugee camp has been the site of “significant suffering” for decades, according to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

