Nasrallah: All of Netanyahu’s calculations failed

​Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has expounded on the reasons behind the Zionist regime’s aggression against the Gaza Strip, saying all of the calculations of the regime’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu have failed.

Speaking at an event to commemorate the seventh martyrdom anniversary of resistance leader Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine (Zolfiqar) on Friday, Nasrallah said the Zionist regime was “confused” by the resistance factions’ calm response to its onslaught on Gaza.

Netanyahu began the aggression by assassinating the commanders of the al-Quds Brigades in the besieged strip, along with a number of women and children, he said.

He then lamented the international silence in this regard, slamming the US for banning the UNSC from condemning the Zionist regime for killing Gazan women and children.

The Zionist regime has continuously assaulted the besieged Gaza Strip over the past four days and assassinated several resistance commanders while killing civilians, including women and children.

“Netanyahu has many motifs behind this aggression, which include restoring deterrence, fleeing the internal impasse, preventing the disintegration of the coalition cabinet, and improving his political and electoral situation,” the Hezbollah leader said, according to Lebanon’s al-Ahed news website.

All of Netanyahu’s calculations failed as his decision was to push the Islamic Jihad away from the other groups of the resistance and provoke dispute among them.

