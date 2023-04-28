Zionist regime on path to collapse, Palestine's al-Nakhalah says

Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine Ziyad al-Nakhalah has said that the increasing number of internal crises that have gripped the Zionist regime are a sign of weakness against the will and the resistance of the Palestinians, adding that the regime is on its path to collapse.

In a meeting on Thursday, Al-Nakhalah and Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian exchanged views on the latest regional issues.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments in Palestine, the recent attacks and aggressions of the Zionist regime on the oppressed Palestinian nation and on sacred sites in the Holy Quds and resistance groups.

Referring to the fundamental policy of Iran to support the oppressed nation and the resistance of Palestine against the Zionist regime, Amirabdollahian called for the unity of Palestinian groups and solidarity between Muslim governments in backing the oppressed Palestinian nation.

He also called for taking effective and deterrent measures against the Zionists to prevent raids on Palestinians and Islamic sanctities.

Al-Nakhalah, for his part, appreciated the political support provided by the Islamic Republic of Iran for Palestine at regional and international levels and said that the Resistance Front is in its best form compared to the past decades.

