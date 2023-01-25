U.S. still follows policy of containing China: Expert

An expert on international relations has said that the aim of the U.S. is to get engaged in the sensitive issues around China to be successful in the policy of containing this country.

The general strategy of the U.S. is to contain China and Biden announced this policy officially when he assumed power in the U.S., Ardeshir Sanaie told ILNA.

Underlining that the reasons for such a policy are clear, he noted that China is quickly growing and developing economically and may become the world’s first economic power sooner than anticipated.

Commenting on the upcoming trip of the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives to Taiwan, he added that the aim of the U.S. is to get engaged in the sensitive issues around China to be successful in the policy of containing China.

