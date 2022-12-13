Recalling about Chairman Kim Jong Il: DPRK

-Ideological and Theoretical Exploits of Chairman Kim Jong Il

Chairman Kim Jong Il was a heaven-sent man for the good of mankind and such a great man could be born once in several centuries—this is what Vishwanath, director general of the International Institute of the Juche Idea and prominent social activist of India, said.

Kim Jong Il was an outstanding statesman and theoretician. He developed the Juche idea, which illuminates the road ahead for carving out man’s destiny, into the guiding ideology of the cause for the independence of mankind.

The Juche idea, created by President Kim Il Sung and developed in depth by Chairman Kim Jong Il, is an ideology which, on the basis of a scientific elucidation that man is the master of the world and plays the decisive role in transforming the world, shows the way for the masses of the people, the motive force of history, to shape their own destiny by their own efforts.

Kim Jong Il’s treatise, On the Juche Idea, created a great sensation across the world as soon as it was made public on March 31, 1982. In less than a year after its publication, more than 90 countries published more than ten million copies of this work and more than 140 countries printed it in the pamphlet form.

A French professor said: Lenin praised The Communist Manifesto by Marx and Engels as the song of the songs for communism; if I can use Lenin’s phrase, Kim Jong Il’s On the Juche Idea is the song of songs for the genuine cause of mankind, the song of songs for dignity and worth of man and the song of songs for the genuine ideal and eternal prosperity of mankind.

What is important in his exploits is that he provided comprehensive answers to all the theoretical and practical questions arising in the cause of independence of the people, cause of socialism when progressive mankind around the world lost their way because of temporary difficulties.

In the end of the 20th century, the socialist cause experienced temporary frustration and crisis owing to the manoeuvres of the imperialists and renegades of socialism. Fussing about the “end of socialism,” they claimed that the ideal of socialism itself was incorrect and it was wrong to carry out the socialist revolution. This created ideological vacillation and confusion among some people and countries which aspired after socialism.

In these years of upheavals Kim Jong Il published many works including The Historical Lesson in Building Socialism and the General Line of Our Party, Abuses of Socialism Are Intolerable and Socialism Is a Science. His works served as a beacon and compass for the people who were at a loss for what to do and at the same time as a severe blow to injustice and sophistry of all hues. As a result, an unbreakable cornerstone was provided for socialist ideal and the damaged image of socialism was cleared.

A leader of a political party in Russia said: Who dared to write even an article to defend and revive socialism during the harsh days when socialism collapsed and anti-socialist storms raised by imperialists and reactionaries were blowing so hard? Comrade Kim Jong Il alone advanced many ideological theories for the promotion of international socialist movement and applied them to practice; this is his greatest exploit as a saviour and defender of socialism.

The allied imperialist forces directed the spearhead of their attack to the DPRK, a strong bulwark of socialism; they escalated political and military pressure and economic sanctions against it.

To make matters worse, disastrous natural calamities hit the DPRK in succession.

To cope with the prevailing situation, Kim Jong Il strengthened the national power upholding the banner of Songun and frustrated the manoeuvres of hostile forces.

Under his leadership, the DPRK became a politico-ideological power, military power, a country capable of manufacturing and launching satellites and fortress of independence. He not only defended socialism of the DPRK but also saved the cause of independence of mankind and international socialist movement by dint of this unfathomable national power.

Today, many political parties and people the world over are striving to study and apply his ideological theories. It is today’s reality that the struggle of the people who are aspiring after independence is growing in intensity all over the world.

Chairman Kim Jong Il’s ideological and theoretical exploits will shine for ever along with the victorious advance of the cause of global independence.

-With an Ennobling Sense of Humanity

Chairman Kim Jong Il (1942-2011) of the National Defence Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea was a man with a great, ennobling sense of humanity.

It is well known that he, despite his failing health during the last years of his life, was always on tour for field guidance to provide the people with happier life until he died on a train bound for on-site guidance.

There are a lot of anecdotes about his travels for the good of the people, which are helpful in seeing his ennobling sense of humanity.

In March 2000 Kim Jong Il gave on-site guidance at a farm in Taehongdan County in the northern alpine region of the country. On a visit to a village, he acquainted himself with the living conditions of the ex-soldiers there who had volunteered to work at the local farm after their military service. There, he called on a newly-married couple at their home.

Hearing from an official that the hostess was pregnant, Kim Jong Il said it was happy news, and asked how many of the wives of the ex-soldiers were going to have a baby sooner or later. Then, he warmly asked the couple to tell him whatever difficulties they had in life.

The hostess, attracted by his warm heart, asked the Chairman to name her baby to be born soon. Giving a hearty laugh, Kim Jong Il accepted her request pleasantly.

That evening he gave a name as she had asked. Then he took an effective measure for the Pyongyang Maternity Hospital to dispatch a mobile medical team to Taehongdan County to offer good service to expecting wives of the ex-servicemen.

On a visit to the Ryongyang Mine in May 2009, Kim Jong Il went as deep as a cutting face to encourage the workers there.

That day he happened to meet a woman who had been working at the mine as an excavator operator for 14 years since she voluntarily left her home in Pyongyang to work there. Seeing her, Kim Jong Il immediately noticed her sallow face. After his return, he sent a woman official of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea to the mine to learn about her condition.

Hearing the report that she had most probably contracted an incurable disease, he, quite worried, instructed that she should be rushed to the Pyongyang Maternity Hospital for confirmation of her illness and the best possible treatment.

Thus, the woman was put to an all-round examination at the hospital, received intensive treatment for two months under the great concern of the medical staff, and finally got full well.

The last document he signed in his lifetime was related to the supply of fish to the people on the occasion of the New Year of 2012. It is no accidental that the Korean people, bidding their last farewell to the Chairman after his death, lamented as bitterly as they would do over the loss of their own parents, and some even tried to block the way ahead of the bier car out of their deep sorrow.

Kim Jong Il’s sense of humanity went beyond national boundaries and nationalities.

A huge number of ordinary people from around the world received warm care from him, including Jindallae of Palestine, the Novichenkos of Russia, and Govind Narain Sribastaba of India. They unanimously said that he was a man with a great, ennobling sense of humanity, who showed warm, genuine care for whoever his acquaintance was.

endNewsMessage1