Zelensky: More than 1.5 million residents of the Odessa region are without electricity

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said more than 1.5 million residents of the Odessa region were left without electricity and Ukraine's energy system was "very far from normal".

He stated that the area is only connected to vital infrastructure, and stressed that the bombing was critical and that several days would be needed to restore part of the electricity supply.

And the Ukrainian authorities previously declared a state of air alert in most regions, with explosions heard and power outages occurring on Monday afternoon.

