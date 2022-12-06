Happy Children in DPR Korea

-A Palace Unparalleled in the World

In the DPRK, there is a splendid palace for kings and queens – the Mangyongdae School Children’s Palace.

It is a palace of love which, like a mother welcoming her children with open arms, embraces all school children across the country and allows them to realize their wishes and display their talent to their heart’s content.

On May 30, 2014, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un made a tour inspection to the School Children’s Palace and set forward the task of refurbishing the building into a children’s palace unparalleled in the world. He also took measures for organizing an efficient designing and construction team and for the supply of building materials. And he energetically guided the construction to make sure that the palace be built into the best of its kind, giving over 180 invaluable teachings and reviewing 250 blueprints.

On November 30, 2015, despite the cold weather of late autumn, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un visited the Mangyongdae School Children’s Palace which was wonderfully refurbished in conformity with the requirements of the new century in less than a year. On this day, he expressed his satisfaction, saying that the palace is a monumental edifice that strongly displays to the world the validity of our Party’s policy of educating the young generation and the strength and superiority of our socialist system.

He warmly said that there is nothing to spare for the sake of our children and we should defend their bright smiles. He continued that the laughter of our children, which we firmly defended in times of trials and hardship like today, will loudly resound as hurrahs of the victory of socialism in the distant future.

Every country in the world has a leader and there are children in any nation. But there was no country or leader that built such a wonderful palace for children.

Such a splendid palace for our children can only be provided by respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who values our children as precious treasure of priceless worth and gives them prominence as the entirety of hope and future.

The Mangyongdae School Children’s Palace really is a house of happiness overflowing with warm love and affection of the Party, and it is the one and only children’s palace in the world that can only exist in our socialist fatherland.

That is why even today, thousands of school children come to the Mangyongdae School Children’s Palace every day. There, they’re giving full play to their talent according to their wishes and aptitudes and are growing up to be reliable reserves of socialist construction possessed of ample knowledge, sound moral character and good health.

Foreigners who looked round the Mangyongdae School Children’s Palace expressed their feelings and said in praise:

The Palace is so grand and majestic that it is breathtaking. I am sure that the future of the DPRK is bright and rosy because children are under such great care;

There are the 7 Wonders of the World. If you add them all up, you’ll get the Mangyongdae School Children’s Palace;

It really is a rare building. I feel like stepping into a palace to meet the king.

Our fatherland is so powerful and great because Comrade Kim Jong Un has created a world of the most noble and ardent love for posterity.

-From Ordinary to a Guinness World Record

The 27th World Memory Championship was held in Hong Kong, China in 2018 where a girl took the 1st place in the events of face and name memory, and a 15-minute random word memory. And she was awarded with the prize of International Grand Master of Memory which is the top prize of the championship. She put to her memory a record high 302 random words in 15 minutes. Thus she was honored to be recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The girl’s name is Ri Song Mi, born and grown in the Rason city located in the northern tip of our country.

Since her childhood, she used to arouse the admiration of the people with her outstanding memory.

It was the grateful socialist education system of our country which made it possible for the young girl, full of dreams and hopes, to learn to her heart’s content.

Even an ordinary girl from Rason, an ardent lover of learning, was able to enter the Kim Hyong Jik University of Education in the capital city of Pyongyang thanks to the benefits of socialist education system of our country which picks out anyone who excels others in talent or gift, and lets his or her dream come into full bloom.

Her neighbors, not to speak of her parents, were surprised and envied her at the news of her entrance to the university. On the day of her departure, they sent her off in delightful tears and told her to make the hometown proud by studying hard.

Owing to her special gifts, Song Mi was able to take part in quick reading club within 2 months and continued her pursuit of knowledge under the scientific guidance of the tutor in charge.

She underwent the quick reading training which required a high level of concentration and sharp reasoning ability at an unimaginable scope and detail, but there were also moments of waver being unable to get the knack.

In such moments, she used to discipline herself again, just remembering the faces of her hometown people who asked her to bring them good news.

Under the assistance of her tutor, Song Mi made a phased plan to cultivate her imaginative abilities, a turning point in quick reading, and increased her training intensity. Her quick reading ability grew with the day and she was able to take 1st places in a number of national memory contests.

But she did not rest on her laurels. She set an ambitious goal of winning in the global arena at any cost, and devoted herself to training.

Her efforts finally bore fruits. She set a new world record by outshining numerous competitors who boasted of their memory. Thus she came to be recorded in the Guinness Book of Records.

When asked about the secret of her victory, she answered as follows;

There were also hard times for me during the Championship requiring a high level of mental strength. At such moments, I braced myself, looking back with deep emotion on the warm love of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who provided new houses with all the people on the same day, who had lost their homes due to the aftereffects of flood in Rason. That became the source of my mental strength which led to the victory.

As Song Mi said, the prize of International Grand Master of Memory awarded to her was not just an outcome of her dreams and gifted talent.

It was a precious fruit borne thanks to the love of our grateful socialist motherland, the fervent love for the posterity cherished by the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who picks out numerous talented children born and raised on this land to fully display their talents.

-Future of the DPRK Reflected in Children

November 20 is World Children’s Day.

In 1954, 68 years ago, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to designate World Children’s Day with the purpose of promoting friendship and welfare among children of all countries.

Ensuring children’s rights and welfare is a very important issue related to the development of a country and nation as well as the future of the humankind.

Today, children are enjoying a happy life in our socialist system. They are regarded as kings and queens of the country as they receive benefits from the country with all their rights and welfare provided.

Recently, our country went through the worst health crisis which may be called the greatest turmoil since its founding. Moreover, series of natural disasters followed. But even in such difficult situation, a Party policy to supply all the children across the country with nourishing foods including dairy products at state’s expense was formulated, law on childcare was adopted for its implementation and an important measure was taken to provide students with new-style, high-quality school uniforms and bags. All these are thanks to the endless devotion of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who gives top priority to posterity-related work among all state affairs.

Such measures of love were continuously implemented even during the unexpected health crisis in May this year making it possible for infant milk powder and rice powder to be supplied to all parts of the country. And baby homes, children’s homes, primary and secondary boarding schools were regularly provided with fish while the production of school uniforms and stationery for students going uninterrupted.

With the politics of warm love for posterity and future, the song of “We are the Happiest in the World” is ringing high in the nurseries, kindergartens and schools across the country even in the global health crisis.

But, are the genuine children’s rights and welfare desired so much by humankind being ensured now on an international scale?

In the capitalist countries where money-is-almighty principle and the jungle law are rampant, bringing up children is regarded as a great burden and child abuse is becoming a social trend. There, children who should be protected and loved by the society and family fall victim to all sorts of exploitation and crime. For instance, future destiny of children is decided by their parents’ money and children become subjected to discrimination and contempt because of different skin color.

Children offer a glimpse of progressive and reactionary nature of the given society.

The future of our socialist fatherland, where all the children are growing up lively free of any worries to be pillars of the country in the sun’s embrace of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, is ever bright and promising.

