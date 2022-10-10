U.S. tries to recognize Taliban through meetings and negotiations: Official

The Secretary General of the National Welfare Party of Afghanistan has said that the U.S. is trying to recognize the Taliban through meetings and negotiations to show a positive image of the Taliban to the world.

Commenting on the first meeting between the Taliban’s security officials and the U.S. in Doha after the killing of an Al-Qaeda leader, Mohammad Hosein Jafari said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that this meeting has an important message.

The expert also emphasized that this meeting which was held in Doha has shown publicly a kind of coordination between the Taliban and the U.S. in the area of countering terrorism that the U.S. determines a big part of it.

It isn’t important to the U.S. what is happening in Afghanistan and based on that they are trying to confirm the Taliban through meetings and negotiations to show a positive image of the Taliban to the world, he added.

The U.S. has sent its security message to the Taliban through Pakistan in the past but the Doha meeting has shown that they are cooperating with the Taliban directly on security issues, he noted.

endNewsMessage1