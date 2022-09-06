Half of Britons are dissatisfied with the fact that Liz Truss will become the new Prime Minister of Great Britain, and only 4% are very happy with her election, following a YouGov survey.

When asked how happy or disappointed they were with Truss as new prime minister, 4% of Britons said they were "very happy", 18% said they were "relatively happy", 17th% said they were "relatively disappointed", 33% - that "very disappointed", another 28% could not answer the question. Among conservatives alone, only 9% are "very satisfied" and 15% are "very disappointed," RIA Novosti reported.

In addition, the respondents answered the question about the degree of confidence in the Truss Cabinet in political decisions and its plans to combat the cost of living crisis. Thus, the majority - 67% - do not trust its government at all or almost, only 19% have some degree of trust. The rest of the survey participants found it difficult to answer the question.

Speaking about how much better or worse Truss will be as prime minister compared to his predecessor , Boris Johnson , 40% of Britons said they would be "almost the same", just 14% thought Truss would be better, and 27% thought that it will be worse, another 19% answered "I don't know".

The survey was conducted on September 5 among 2488 British adults. Statistical error is not specified.

Earlier it became known that the head of the British Foreign Office Truss was elected head of the Conservative Party of Great Britain, on Tuesday she will become the country's prime minister. Truss won 81,300 votes from members of the Conservative Party, thus overtaking ex-Finance Minister Rishi Sunak , who received 60,400 votes.

endNewsMessage1