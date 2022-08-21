An expert on international issues has said that Russia seeks to enter negotiations with Ukraine and get concessions.

Commenting on the UN demand to demilitarize the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine, Afshar Soleymani said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that this power plant is considered a strategic region that Russians are using as a political card.

Obviously, Moscow seeks to use this facility as leverage, the expert said.

The former Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan also said that Russia seeks to enter negotiations with Ukraine and gets concessions because if Ukraine targets the bridge between the island of Crimea and Russia, which connected these two regions, with Western equipment that it has, Russia will undoubtedly get stuck in this area.

So, the secretary general of the United Nation and the representatives seek to bring the two sides to the negotiating table to demilitarize the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and to calm the political situation, he added.

