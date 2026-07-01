President Pezeshkian Commends Iran's National Football Team After World Cup Exit

President Masoud Pezeshkian praised Iran's national football team upon its return from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to the Government Information Center, President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote in a post on X: "I commend the members of our national football team, who returned to our beloved Iran today. Giving one's all and fighting until the very last moment are more important than victory.

Scientific planning, maintaining high morale, adopting a transformative approach, and strong motivation are the prerequisites for success in the future."

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