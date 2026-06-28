Iran Eliminated from World Cup After Austria's Last-Gasp Equalizer

Iran was eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in heartbreaking circumstances after Austria scored a dramatic late equalizer against Algeria in the final moments of their Group Stage match.

Following the conclusion of the last group-stage fixtures, Iran's qualification hopes rested on the outcome of the Algeria-Austria match. A victory for either side would have sent Iranian national team through to the Round of 32 as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams.

Austria took the lead in the 28th minute through Marko Arnautović, a result that temporarily secured Iran's place in the knockout stage. Algeria responded just before halftime when Rafik Belghali equalized to leave the score at 1-1.

Marcel Sabitzer restored Austria's lead in the 55th minute, keeping Iran's qualification hopes alive. Algeria hit back five minutes later through Riyad Mahrez before the former Manchester City forward scored again deep into stoppage time to give Algeria a 3-2 advantage, a result that once again put Iran on course for qualification.

However, seconds before the final whistle, Sasa Kalajdzic found the equalizer for Austria, rescuing a point for his side and ending Iran's World Cup campaign.

Iran finished the group stage with three points after facing logistical challenges throughout the tournament, including repeated travel between Mexico and the United States due to restrictions imposed by the U.S. authorities despite being one of the tournament's co-hosts.

Despite spirited performances, particularly against Belgium and Egypt, Iran narrowly missed out on a place in the knockout stage, bringing its 2026 World Cup campaign to a dramatic and disappointing conclusion.

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