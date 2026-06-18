Canada Rout Qatar 6-0 to Claim Historic First World Cup Victory

Canada produced a dominant display to defeat Qatar 6-0 and secure the first World Cup victory in the nation’s history, putting itself in a strong position to advance from Group B.

The hosts took control early and opened the scoring in the 16th minute through Cyle Larin, who converted from close range after Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada parried an initial effort.

Jonathan David doubled the lead before adding a second goal in first-half stoppage time, giving Canada a comfortable 3-0 advantage at the break.

Qatar’s challenge became increasingly difficult after Homan Ahmed was sent off in the first half, reducing the Gulf side to 10 men. Shortly after the restart, Assim Madibo was also shown a red card following a challenge that left Canadian midfielder Ismaël Koné with a broken leg and requiring surgery.

Canada capitalized on its numerical advantage in the second half, with Nathan Saliba scoring from a free kick before an own goal by Mohamed Manai extended the lead.

David completed his hat-trick deep into stoppage time to cap an emphatic performance and become one of the few players to score three goals in a single match at the tournament.

The victory saw Canada triple its all-time World Cup goal tally and move within touching distance of a place in the knockout rounds, while Qatar remained in search of its first-ever World Cup win.

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