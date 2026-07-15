Argentina Stuns England Late to Reach World Cup Final

Argentina came from behind with two late goals to defeat England 2-1 on Wednesday, booking its place in the FIFA World Cup final and moving one step closer to defending its title.

England led 1-0 until the 85th minute before Enzo Fernandez equalized and substitute Lautaro Martinez struck the winner in dramatic fashion.

Lionel Messi celebrated at the final whistle as Argentina eliminated England from the World Cup once again, adding the 2026 semifinal to previous knockout victories over the Three Lions in 1986 and 1998.

Argentina will now play for a second consecutive World Cup title.