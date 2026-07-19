Spain Defeats Argentina in Extra Time to Win 2026 FIFA World Cup

Spain defeated defending champion Argentina 1-0 after extra time on Sunday to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

After a goalless 90 minutes, substitute Ferran Torres broke the deadlock in the 106th minute, heading home from a cross by Nico Williams to score the tournament-winning goal.

Spain dominated possession and created the better chances throughout the match, while Argentina struggled to threaten in attack. The South American side was reduced to 10 men in second-half stoppage time after midfielder Enzo Fernández received a second yellow card.

Argentina remained in contention largely thanks to goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, whose string of saves kept Spain scoreless until extra time.

The victory capped an unbeaten World Cup campaign for Spain, whose disciplined defense and consistent performances carried the team to the championship.

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