Norway Open World Cup Campaign With 4-1 Victory Over Iraq

Erling Haaland scored twice to inspire Norway to a 4-1 win over Iraq in Group I of the FIFA World Cup, as the Norwegians celebrated their return to the tournament after a 28-year absence.

The Manchester City striker opened the scoring shortly after the first-half cooling break, finishing from close range after David Moller Wolfe delivered a low cross into the box.

Iraq, making their first World Cup appearance in 40 years, responded strongly and drew level in the 39th minute when Aymen Hussein powered in a header from Amir Al-Ammari’s cross.

The score remained level for only four minutes as Haaland capitalized on a defensive error by goalkeeper Jalal Hassan, blocking a clearance that ricocheted into the net to restore Norway’s advantage before halftime.

Despite several promising chances for Iraq, Norway extended their lead in the second half through substitute Leo Ostigard, who headed home from a Martin Odegaard corner.

Deep into stoppage time, Haaland’s looping header was turned into Iraq’s net, giving the striker his second goal of the match and sealing a comfortable victory for Norway.

The result handed Norway a winning start to their World Cup campaign, while Iraq’s search for a first point in the tournament continues.

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