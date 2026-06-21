Iran Hold Belgium to Draw in Group G Clash

Iran and Belgium played out a 0-0 draw in an entertaining Group G encounter at the FIFA World Cup, leaving the race for qualification from the group wide open.

Iran came close to taking the lead in the first half when captain Mehdi Taremi found the net, but the goal was disallowed for offside following a review.

Belgium increased the pressure after the break and created several dangerous opportunities, but Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand produced a series of key saves to keep the score level, including a close-range stop to deny Maxim De Cuyper.

Belgium were reduced to 10 men late in the match when Nathan Ngoy was sent off after fouling Taremi.

Both teams pushed for a winner in the closing stages and exchanged attacks, but neither side was able to find the breakthrough.

The result leaves Group G finely poised ahead of the final round of matches, with Iran set to face Egypt and Belgium preparing to take on New Zealand.

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