Senegal Thrash Iraq 5-0 to Stay in World Cup Knockout Hunt

Senegal produced a dominant display to defeat Iraq 5-0 at Toronto Stadium on Friday, keeping alive their chances of advancing to the knockout rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The African side entered the match as clear favorites and lived up to expectations with a convincing win over Iraq, who are ranked significantly lower in the FIFA standings.

The victory leaves Senegal in third place in Group I. While France and Norway have already secured qualification for the Round of 32, Senegal remain in contention for one of the tournament’s eight places reserved for the best third-placed teams.

France confirmed top spot in the group with a 4-1 win over Norway in the other Group I fixture.

Meanwhile, Toronto police said they intercepted an unauthorized drone near Billy Bishop Airport during Friday’s matches. The drone operator was charged with reckless operation endangering aviation safety under Canadian aviation regulations. Authorities said it was the 18th unauthorized drone intercepted during the World Cup.

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