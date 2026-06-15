Japan Stun Netherlands Late to Secure 2-2 Draw in World Cup Opener

Japan showed resilience to secure a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in their World Cup Group F opener in Dallas on Sunday.

Daichi Kamada was credited with the late equaliser in the 88th minute when Koki Ogawa’s header deflected off him before beating goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Japan had earlier responded twice after falling behind, first cancelling out Virgil van Dijk’s opener through Keito Nakamura, before recovering again after Crysencio Summerville restored the Dutch lead.

The Netherlands struck first in the second half when Van Dijk headed in from a Ryan Gravenberch cross, but Japan quickly responded through Nakamura, who finished a Takefusa Kubo assist.

Summerville then restored the Dutch advantage with a curling finish from inside the box, putting the Netherlands on course for victory.

Despite missing injured midfielder Wataru Endo, Japan delivered a composed and disciplined performance, with head coach Hajime Moriyasu praising his team’s unity and ability to handle difficult moments.

The Netherlands controlled large spells of the match and created more chances, but Japan remained organized and capitalized on key moments to earn a point in their opening Group F fixture.

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