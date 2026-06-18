South Africa Hold Czech Republic to 1-1 Draw After Late Penalty Equaliser

South Africa and the Czech Republic shared a 1-1 draw in their Group A encounter at the FIFA World Cup on Thursday.

The Czech Republic took an early lead in the sixth minute when Michal Sadílek finished off a move set up by Alexandr Sojka, placing a low shot past goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

South Africa responded in the closing stages after Thapelo Maseko’s long-range effort struck the hand of Pavel Šulc inside the penalty area.

Teboho Mokoena stepped up in the 83rd minute and calmly converted the penalty, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to secure a vital equaliser.

The result came after both teams had lost their opening matches and were under pressure to avoid another defeat in their bid to reach the round of 32.

South Africa had previously fallen 2-0 to co-host Mexico, while the Czech Republic were beaten 2-1 by South Korea.

Both sides remain in contention in Group A, with South Africa set to face South Korea next and the Czech Republic preparing to meet Mexico.