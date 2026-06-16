Iran, New Zealand Play Out 2-2 Draw in Group G Clash

Iran and New Zealand settled for a 2-2 draw in their opening Group G fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday.

The match featured goals from both sides and remained competitive throughout, with neither team able to secure a winning goal.

The result leaves Iran and New Zealand on one point each in Group G after the opening round of matches.

The draw followed the stalemate between Belgium and Egypt in the other group fixture, meaning all four teams begin their campaigns level on one point as the battle for qualification to the knockout stage remains wide open.

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