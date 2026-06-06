Iran National Football Team Departs Antalya for Mexico Ahead of 2026 World Cup

Iran’s national football team left Antalya for Tijuana, Mexico, on Saturday after completing a 20-day training camp in the Turkish city of Antalya as part of its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Iranian delegation, comprising more than 60 players, coaches and staff members, departed from Antalya earlier in the day and is scheduled to continue its journey to Mexico following a refueling stop in Spain.

The national players are expected to arrive in Mexico on Sunday morning, where they will hold their final phase of preparations in the city of Tijuana ahead of their opening match on June 16 against New Zealand.

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