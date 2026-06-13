USA Opens World Cup Campaign With Convincing 4-1 Win Over Paraguay

The United States made a winning start to its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a commanding 4-1 victory over Paraguay in a Group D match in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The hosts took the lead just seven minutes into the game when Paraguay midfielder Damian Bobadilla scored an own goal, handing the Americans an early advantage.

The United States continued to dominate proceedings, with Folarin Balogun emerging as the standout performer. The striker doubled the lead in the 31st minute before adding his second goal shortly afterward to put the hosts 3-0 ahead before halftime.

Paraguay struggled to cope with the Americans' attacking tempo and movement throughout much of the match, although the South Americans showed improvement after the break.

Mauricio Prado reduced the deficit in the 73rd minute, but Paraguay was unable to mount a comeback.

Gio Reyna sealed the victory with a superb late strike, ensuring the United States completed a convincing 4-1 win to begin its World Cup campaign in style.

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