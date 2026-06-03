Iran National Football Team Receives Mexican Visas for 2026 World Cup

Iran’s Ambassador to Turkey Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh announced that visas for members of the national football team of the Islamic Republic of Iran, along with the team’s technical and executive staff, have been issued and delivered for participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Following consultations and coordination between the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ankara and the Embassy of Mexico, visas for the players of Iran’s national football team, as well as the technical and executive staff, were issued and delivered today,” Habibollahzadeh said.

He noted that, based on the arrangements reached between the two sides, the visa issuance process was carried out on an exceptional basis at the Mexican Embassy in Ankara without requiring the presence of national team members and with an exemption from fingerprinting requirements.

According to the ambassador, the measure was taken to facilitate the deployment of Iran’s national football team to the 2026 FIFA World Cup and was made possible through close cooperation between the Iranian and Mexican embassies in Ankara.

Habibollahzadeh said the arrangement was particularly important as the national team is in the final days of its training camp in Antalya, eliminating the need for travel to and from Ankara and allowing players to remain focused on their daily training sessions and preparations for Thursday’s friendly match against Mali.

endNewsMessage1