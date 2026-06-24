Switzerland Beat Canada 2-1 to Top Group B, Deny Hosts Home Knockout Match

Switzerland claimed the Group B title with a 2-1 win over Canada on Thursday, holding off a late comeback attempt from the hosts to finish atop the standings.

Goals from Rubén Vargas and Johan Manzambi put the Swiss in control before Promise David pulled one back for Canada in the closing stages, setting up a tense finish in front of a packed crowd at BC Place.

Needing only a draw to secure first place, Canada pushed forward relentlessly in the final minutes, with head coach Jesse Marsch making a series of attacking substitutions in search of an equalizer.

Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel proved decisive, producing several key saves to preserve his side’s advantage. His most important intervention came deep into stoppage time when he denied Alistair Johnston’s close-range header.

Despite the defeat, Canada advanced to the knockout stage after finishing second in the group, while Switzerland secured a fourth consecutive appearance in the World Cup knockout rounds as Group B winners.

The result means Canada will not host a Round-of-32 match, while Switzerland moves on with momentum after collecting seven points from its three group-stage fixtures.

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