Araghchi Leaves for New York to Attend UN General Assembly
News code : 1841783
ranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi left Tehran for New York on Sunday evening to attend the United Nations General Assembly, with a brief stop in Doha scheduled en route for consultations on the latest regional developments.
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi left Tehran for New York on Sunday evening to attend the United Nations General Assembly.
The foreign minister will make a brief stop in Doha en route to New York, where he will hold consultations on the latest regional developments.