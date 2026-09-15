Baghaei: Wounds of US Attack on Lamerd Will Never Heal
News code : 1839163
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said the wounds caused by the US missile attack on Lamerd will never heal, stressing the need to preserve the city’s suffering and losses in collective memory, document them and pursue the case through international legal forums.
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said in a post on X that the wounds caused by the US missile attack on Lamerd on March 1, 2026, will never heal, stressing that the suffering and losses inflicted on the people of the city must be preserved in collective memory, documented and pursued through international legal forums