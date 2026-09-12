Pezeshkian Calls for Stronger Economic, Financial Ties Among BRICS States

Iranian President Masoud emphasized Iran’s support for expanding economic and financial ties among BRICS member states and called for continued implementation of strategic agreements between Iran and India.

President Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, stressing stronger bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The Iranian president highlighted the many commonalities between the two countries, saying they could provide a strong basis for expanding cooperation and strengthening regional relations.

Referring to India’s hosting of the BRICS meeting, President Pezeshkian stressed the importance of developing cooperation among member states across various fields, particularly the economic and financial sectors.

He also underscored the need to continue implementing the strategic agreements between Iran and India.

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