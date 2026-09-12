Araghchi: World Losing Trust in US Financial System

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has said the world is increasingly losing confidence in the US financial system, warning that the crisis stemming from the cost of financing US debt is only the beginning.

In a post on X, Araghchi responded to remarks by the US Treasury Secretary, saying the official openly boasts of seeking to impoverish Iranians and drive Iran’s economy toward collapse.

He added that the US Treasury Secretary is now facing public opinion while the world is increasingly losing confidence in the US financial system.

“The crisis stemming from the cost of financing US debt is only the beginning of the story,” Araghchi wrote.





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