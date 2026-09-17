Pezeshkian Stresses Unity as Iran Marks 200th Night of Public Gatherings

President Masoud Pezeshkian has thanked the Iranian people for their responsible support and presence during sensitive circumstances, stressing that his administration stands alongside the armed forces and the public as Iran faces pressure and confrontation. In a message issued on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian said the 200th night of public gatherings, together with the sacrifices of the armed forces, reflected the determination of people who would not leave Iran alone and remained committed to national interests.

The president also said the support of the Iranian people placed a responsibility on his administration.

President Pezeshkian said the administration would support the armed forces in defending the country while also standing alongside citizens by ensuring essential needs, maintaining public services, supporting production and employment, and addressing economic and livelihood concerns.

He said national solidarity and unity were more necessary than ever, adding that Iran was home to all its people and that protecting and securing its prosperity was a shared responsibility among political groups and state institutions.

President Pezeshkian also said those confronting the enemy on the battlefield and those representing the country’s position through diplomacy and dialogue shared the goal of preserving a strong Iran. He acknowledged that differences of opinion were natural but said they should not distract from national interests and the country’s future.

He warned that Iran’s enemies were targeting social cohesion and unity, saying the response should be to preserve ties, strengthen solidarity and stand together.

President Pezeshkian thanked the public for their patience, support and trust, saying his administration would continue working to maintain calm, support the armed forces and address people’s concerns.

“Our beloved Iran needs unity and solidarity today more than ever; together, we will stand for Iran and work for its pride,” he said.

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